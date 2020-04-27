Phil Long offering a free oil change to essential workers

Phil Long Dealerships across Colorado are offering a free oil change and safety inspection to all essential workers that are helping to keep their community protected, supplied and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release.

Employees working for a critical business or critical government can request service on registered vehicles now through April 30.

“As long as the service is requested by the end of the month, we will schedule appointments in May, if needed,” Gina Sacripanti, corporate communications director for Phil Long Dealerships, said in an email.

Phil Long has 15 vehicle service locations throughout Colorado, including Glenwood Springs. Deemed as essential service during the coronavirus pandemic, Phil Long Dealerships’ parts and services departments, staffed with over 500 employees, are open for vehicle repairs, according to the release.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“Ensuring their vehicles are safe allows essential workers to provide those critical services to our community,” said Jay Cimino, chief executive officer of Phil Long Dealerships. “We, along with our partners, thank all essential workers for their dedication and courage amidst this global crisis. They are our heroes.”

Essential workers can go to PhilLong.com for full details and to schedule an appointment at their desired service location. Appointments can also be scheduled by calling 719-387-8968, and walk-ins are accepted. Complimentary vehicle pick-up and delivery are provided within a 10-mile radius of a Phil Long service location.

As a part of Phil Long’s commitment to keeping their employees, customers and community safe and healthy, serviced vehicles are sanitized; vehicle keys are placed in a clean bag; and covers are placed on steering wheels and seats. Phil Long Dealerships fully supports and adheres to recommended guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control, state procedures, and local public health orders.