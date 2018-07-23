Post Independent fills engagement, features editor positions

The Glenwood Springs Post Independent has hired two new recruits to take on the roles of digital engagement editor and features editor for the publication.

Sean Naylor joined the newsroom on June 18 as digital engagement editor, taking the role formerly held by Sallee Ann Ruibal before her return to Cincinnati, Ohio, in the spring.

And, more recently, Kyle Mills became the new features editor, overseeing arts and entertainment, special publications and general feature coverage. He replaces Carla Jean Whitley, who recently left to return to Birmingham, Alabama.

Hailing from Eagle, Naylor had already grown accustomed to mountain life before transitioning to Glenwood Springs.

"Aside from the mountain lifestyle that Eagle provides me … Glenwood Springs is the city. You know, malls and the type of active population and art scene and activities that we don't really have on the side of the ski industry," said Naylor. "I really like the hot springs and the history of this area in particular."

As a freelance writer, Naylor spent many years writing travel and lifestyle stories for publications like USA Today and AZ Central Travel. He said he's excited to see the local population's online reaction to the stories at postindependent.com, and to experience the sense of community that Glenwood Springs has to offer.

"It's great to work for a newspaper in a tight-knit community because you have that intimate interaction with the local population, that I never really got to enjoy as a travel writer for these big publications," he said.

Naylor is looking forward to rallying more excitement for the PI through social media, and also to reaching out to younger age groups and the area's Hispanic community. He said he's also thrilled to be able to combine his skills in journalism, marketing and public relations all in one setting.

Coming from the more distant land of Lewiston, Idaho, Kyle Mills took over as features editor in early July. Mills moved to the Roaring Fork Valley area a year and a half ago when his wife, Angela Mills, became advertising director for the PI.

Between jobs working for Lowe's and FedEx, Mills would also shoot occasional photos for the paper until the features editor position opened up.

Mills worked for nearly 20 years as a photojournalist in Lewiston, north of where he grew up, among the 3,000 miles of rivers and 100,000-some milk cows. He said the Glenwood area has treated him well thus far.

"I think that so far, it's been a great fit," he said. "It's fun just trying to figure out what to do every day, whether I'm writing a story or running out to take a picture."

He said he's looking forward to bringing his experience into the area's stories, such as Mountain Fair, which is coming up this weekend in Carbondale.

"I got to go to it last year, one day, and just experience it, and it'll be interesting to do it from the news side," he said. "Just happy to be here, happy to actually finally have a job at a newspaper after a year of just working odd jobs and working hard for a living, now I can actually enjoy myself."