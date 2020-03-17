Rifle Chamber meets to discuss plans to help support western GarCo businesses

Chamber CEO and Director Tanya Doose talks with members of the community of Rifle as they gather at the Western Garfield County Chamber of Commerce to brainstorm ideas on how they can help as the county deals with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kyle Mills / Post Independent

With the first presumptive positive tests for COVID-19 reported in Garfield County over the weekend, Western Garfield County Chamber CEO and director Tanya Doose organized a meeting Monday in Rifle to brainstorm ideas and create resources for the community to use.

Doose posed the question to those in attendance on how they could collectively create a group of leaders within our community.

“Everybody I believe is a leader. Go out and strategize and go out and have a group of people that have come together and support what our community needs right now,” Doose said.

“We are seeing so much on social media right now, it’s really scaring people and causing a lot of anxiety. We have a lot of our businesses that are struggling, they are already starting to feel it.”

The chamber started WesternGarCo Community & Business Page on Facebook to try and help distribute information to the community of western Garfield County.

“The idea behind the Western GarCo Community & Business Page, is so that people can have one place during this time with the COVID(-19) outbreak, that they would be able for a business and community to make those connections socially,” Doose said.

The chamber and locals in Rifle are encouraging business owners to do curbside delivery and carryout if they do not offer it already.

kmills@postindependent.com