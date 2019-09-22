Schalla leaving Mountain Family Health Centers development director post

Garry Schalla



Garry Schalla, the development director for Mountain Family Health Centers for the past three years who led a major effort to expand integrated health-care services in the region, has resigned.

Schalla’s resignation is effective Oct. 4, according to CEO Ross Brooks, who announced the move in a recent letter to MFHC staff, board members and community associates.

“Garry’s commitment to our mission and vision were apparent from day one, and he has served as a tireless advocate for our organization, communities and patients,” Brooks said of Schalla, who was the organization’s first development director.

Under Schalla’s leadership, the nonprofit community health clinic network that serves Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties expanded to:

• Develop a new integrated medical, dental and behavioral health-care clinic in Basalt to serve the upper Roaring Fork Valley;

• Launch school-based health services and bring family planning services to Eagle County;

• Develop mobile dental services in the Roaring Fork Valley;

• Bring integrated behavioral health and substance use disorder (SUD) services to the tri-county area; and,

• Develop a professional branding and marketing campaign to grow MFHC’s visibility.

Mountain Family Health Centers now serve more than 21,000 people in the three counties, Brooks noted in the letter.

“What Mountain Family does for this community is so important, and it’s such a valuable service,” Schalla said. “I just hope that the public understands what value this brings to people, whether they have insurance, are on Medicaid, or who don’t have insurance.

“A holistic approach to provide integrative service is so important in this fragmented society. It’s not only the wave of the future, it’s a way that we can change how we value wellness in our communities.”

Schalla said he is exploring options to remain in the Roaring Fork Valley, but is uncertain as to his next professional step at this point.

