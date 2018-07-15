Sunlight Freedom Pass adds more ski partnerships

Sunlight Mountain Resort has been busy this summer off-season forming season pass add-ons with a number of new ski area partnerships through its Freedom Pass.

Among the new areas included are Colorado's Loveland ski area and Brundage, Idaho, adding to the two dozen other resorts throughout the U.S. and Europe included on the pass.

"Through the partnerships, Sunlight season pass holders are able to enjoy three free days of skiing and riding at each respective ski area," according to a news release from the Glenwood Springs-based ski and snowboard area.

The new Freedom Pass partnerships were signed on July 4. The add-on value also includes three free days at ski areas in Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, and Vermont.

Also new this year, pass holders get three free days at Hochkossen, Austria, and Hochfelln, Kampenwand, Wendelstein and Oberaudorf, Germany as well as three free days at Snow Valley, Calif.

All tallied Sunlight season pass holders now have access to more than 80 free ski days at other resorts, and that number is likely to continue to grow, according to Troy Hawks, marketing and sales director for Sunlight.

"We strive to continually add value to our season pass, and we're excited to partner with each of these like-minded ski areas, it's part of a growing trend among small resorts in the U.S., Europe, and beyond," Hawks said in the release.

The pass partnership deal included renewals for three free days at three other Colorado ski areas, Cooper, Monarch, and Powderhorn.

Other continued season pass partnerships include Kiroro, Japan, Masella, Spain, Eaglecrest, Alaska, Arizona Snowbowl, Ariz., Pajarito and Sipipau, N.M., Eagle Point, Utah, Mission Ridge and Mt. Spokane, Wash., Hogadon, Snow King, and Snowy Range, Wyo.

In addition, Sunlight is expanding its local discount program, Hawks said. Several local businesses have already signed-in to the new Friends of Sunny V.I.P., and he anticipates others will join.

Sunlight season pass holders are automatically enrolled in the Friends of Sunny program, which includes local discounts at participating businesses.