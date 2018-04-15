Meet Your Merchant: Try before you buy at Midland Fitness Equipment

How did your business start?

We took over for a Denver based company that had purchased HealthStyles Exercise Equipment from local owners Dave and Jeanne Sheriff. The Sheriffs opened HealthStyles in 1993 and operated the company until 2014, when they sold the statewide operation. As a team, we have renovated the Glenwood Springs store and created a unique and futuristic business concept and showroom. We feel that as we have paired Midland Fitness with Midland Exercise Equipment, we can offer a wide range of services, therapies, consulting and now, specialty exercise equipment sales to our clients and customers.

What do you sell?

In addition to our established training, treatment and consultation services, we will now be able to help clients and customers sample and select the best piece of home or commercial fitness equipment that will best meet their needs. Our newly renovated showroom lets our customers "try before they buy," whether it be an elliptical, stationary cycle, treadmill, rower, strength training equipment or the accessory or rehabilitation aid that best meets their needs. In addition, we offer professional installation and service for all of the exercise equipment options. We carry the most popular exercise equipment brands and have immediate inventory access to the most popular products within the world of specialty exercise equipment.

Why do you like what you do?

It's simply another opportunity to help people get and stay healthy. We pride ourselves helping individuals attain their maximum level of health, wellness and mental well-being, and now, with quality exercise equipment options, we will be able to further support clients and customer needs. Regularity and consistency of exercise helps many people maximize the quality of their lives and our goal is to simply assist individuals in finding their best modalities of activity, whether it is at the club, outdoors or in the comfort and security of their own home.

What strategy do you use to hire good people?

We have been in the customer service and fitness and wellness business for years and with the new endeavor of Midland Exercise Equipment, we hope to simply increase our customer service offerings. The backbone of our business and the fitness industry revolves around taking care of people and over the years, we have been able to attract and retain some of the best consultants, trainers and medical professionals in Western Colorado. People return to the companies that they know, trust and believe in and our goal has always been to surround ourselves with a team of professionals that care about the people they serve.

What is your strategy for growth in the next year?

Our showroom and training facility will allow our customers to actually sample and try the piece of exercise equipment that is right for them. We think that our professional advice and experience will also help customers to attain and maintain their fitness, training and lifestyle goals. Long story short, we simply want to do something every day that improves our level of customer service and further meets our client and customer needs.

What is the best thing about running a business here?

We live in a beautiful part of the world that attracts healthy, active people who love the outdoors and staying fit. We are in a business and industry that helps individuals of all types attain their fitness, wellness and lifestyle goals so there is a built in level of satisfaction that we receive as we witness positive change and improved results.

