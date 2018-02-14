Valley View Hospital joins Valley Health Alliance

The Valley Health Alliance, based in Basalt, has expanded its membership to include Valley View.

Five of the largest self-insured employers in the Roaring Fork Valley have welcomed Valley View to bring the total lives represented by the VHA to nearly 6,000 employees and their families, according to a news release.

"Valley View is proud to join a group of area employers who are committed to high quality, local health-care benefits and services. We look forward to this collaboration," Valley View CEO Gary Brewer said in the release.

"Valley View and Aspen Valley Hospital have partnered together with Mountain Family Health Centers, and their care provider teams, to build a collaborative effort with the VHA members and their employees that will provide higher quality care at an affordable price," said VHA Executive Director Chris McDowell.