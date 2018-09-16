Wendt elected chairman of Colorado Real Estate Commission

Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate managing broker and employing broker John Wendt III has been elected chairman of the Colorado Real Estate Commission for a one-year term.

Appointed by Gov. John Hickenlooper to serve on the commission for three years, Wendt was asked to serve as chairman early in his tenure and was subsequently elected by the commissioners. In this role, Wendt will oversee the five-member commission's duties of regulating the licensing and conduct of real estate brokers, while ensuring buyers and sellers enjoy a positive working experience with real estate brokers in all real estate activities.

A Colorado native raised in the Roaring Fork Valley, Wendt has been practicing real estate for nearly 40 years. A well-known real estate instructor throughout Colorado, he also currently manages Coldwell Banker Mason Morse's Basalt, Carbondale, Glenwood Springs and Redstone offices.

Highly regarded in the state's real estate industry, Wendt was one of the authors of agency legislation that codified agency law and created the transaction broker position during his tenure as president of the Colorado Association of Realtors. He has served in various leadership roles throughout his career, including president of the Colorado Association of Realtors in 1993 and president of the Aspen, Glenwood Springs Regional MLS.

