West Springs Hospital’s Covington honored as Colorado health care star

Holly Covington



The new West Springs Hospital recently announced that Holly Covington RN PhD PMHNP FNP CNS has been honored as one of this year’s elite Colorado Health Care Stars by the Colorado Hospital Association (CHA).

Covington, an Advanced Psychiatric Nurse Provider at West Springs, a privately-owned, not-for-profit psychiatric hospital serving the Western Slope, was recognized as an exceptional health care professional for her superlative patient care, developing and implementing programs to minimize risk, ensuring quality, streamlining processes, promoting a positive work place culture and leading by example.

“Holly has provided exceptional psychiatric care to severely mentally ill individuals for over 20 years,” Kim Boe, executive vice president at West Springs who nominated Covington for the award, said in a press release. “She has taken on a leadership role amongst her colleagues, developing an orientation program and mentoring not only newly employed nurse practitioners with our organization but promoting excellence in nursing students by mentoring and providing internships for a number of schools. She promotes nursing excellence and is a perpetual learner. She applies endless energy toward the health, safety and recovery of psychiatrically ill individuals.”

The Colorado Health Care Star is just the latest in a number of honors for Covington. In addition to her awards, she is a noted researcher, published author and guest lecturer on numerous nursing topics. She also was an assistant professor of nursing at Colorado Mesa University for over a dozen years and serves on the Colorado Nurses Association board of directors. She has been with West Springs Hospital since 2003 and when not working with her patients, enjoys biking, hiking and being with her family.

The CHA is the leading voice of the Colorado hospital and health system community and serves as a trusted, credible and reliable resource on state and local health issues. West Springs Hospital, located in temperate Grand Junction, is one of only seven behavioral health hospitals in Colorado, and the sole psychiatric hospital on the Western Slope. Able to treat up to 64 patients, including special programs for children and adolescents, the new West Springs Hospital offers a world-class facility and treatment locally for all mental illnesses.