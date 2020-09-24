Businesses partner with Garfield County Libraries for ‘Lasso a Card’ campaign
The wonderful world of education, information, entertainment and access to technology are just some of the perks of holding a card to visit and use one of the six branches of the Garfield County Library District.
For the remainder of September, card-holding patrons — new or renewing — can also take advantage of numerous business-sponsor promotions from Carbondale to Parachute.
September is National Library Sign-Up Month, in conjunction with the American Library Association. This year’s theme is “Lasso a Library Card — Libraries are Wonderful,” in honor of DC Comics superheroine Wonder Woman.
The goal for the Garfield County Library system is to get 2,000 new or renewed library cards during the campaign. More than 25 local businesses and organizations have signed on as sponsors, offering various discounts to anyone who shows a valid library card during the month.
Show your new or renewed library card from the Garfield County Libraries to the following businesses during September for special offers.
88 Grill in New Castle • 10% off entire bill
An Exquisite Design in New Castle • 10% off fresh flowers
Bonfire Coffee in Carbondale • 15% off one drink (per library card presented)
Chocolate Moose in Glenwood Springs • $1.00 off purchase
Confetti Design in Glenwood Springs • 15% off purchase
CopyCopy in Glenwood Springs • 10% off all printing, labor excluded
Crescent Moon Spiritual Goods in Rifle • 20% off all loose stones and crystals
Fine Things Jewelry & Collectables in Glenwood Springs • Entry into drawing for a gift certificate
Glenwood Springs Outdoors in Glenwood Springs • 10% off storewide
Grease Monkey in Glenwood Springs • $8 off an oil change
Grind in Glenwood Springs • Free fries with the purchase of a burger and drink
Harmony Scott Jewelry Design in Carbondale • $10 off of the purchase of $20 or more from Harmony Scott line (guest artists excluded)
Hogback Pizza in New Castle • $1 off any pizza (limit 1 offer per library card)
Jalisco Grill in Rifle • 10% off purchase
Jewels and Gems in Glenwood Springs • Free ring cleaning and inspection
Kaleidoscoops in Glenwood Springs • $1.00 off purchase
Masala and Curry in Glenwood Springs • 10% discount
Mariana Fashion in Rifle • 20% off purchase
Midland Arts Company in Rifle • Entry into drawing for a gift certificate
Mona Lisa Unique Boutique in Glenwood Springs • 1/2 off summer special $20 items + local discount
The Shaggy Dog in Glenwood Springs • Free nail trim
Silt Historical Park in Silt • a copy of Alice Boulton’s book on Silt Homesteaders
Thai Chili Bistro in Rifle • Free appetizer with purchase of a to-go order with three entrees
TreadZ in Glenwood Springs • Free spin on the prize wheel
Whitt and Co. Clothing in Rifle • 20% off purchase
“Every year we try to get a certain amount of new sign-ups, and this year we decided to get our business community involved,” said Kat Coco, library specialist with the Silt Branch Library.
This year in particular, with the increase in online services offered by the libraries and given the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on businesses and schools, the district has signed up numerous people from outside the area and several patrons who are new to the area, Coco said.
Former patrons are also rediscovering the libraries.
“We had one person come in whose card had expired in 2012,” Coco said. “It’s just like a new signup, we’re just updating the information.”
With people looking for more things to do during the COVID restrictions, a lot of patrons are turning to resources such as Hoopla, Canopy and RB Digital for online movies, e-books and even comic books — including Wonder Woman, of course.
“More people are also using our book stacks and our computer services,” Coco said.
Once response by the Garfield County Libraries during the pandemic, and with more people turning to online platforms for video conference meetings and educational materials, was to offer wifi hotspots that can be used anywhere for immediate internet connection.
“That’s been really great for people, especially in places where internet service isn’t as good,” Coco said. “You just turn it on wherever you are, and it works.”
Many young people have also begun using the libraries more to access online education curriculum and homeschooling programs, she said.
“We have several students who come in regularly to study,” she said, adding that distancing protocols are in place and patrons must wear masks while in the libraries.
Those who sign up for or renew their library cards this month can also receive free Wonder Woman schwag, including keychains and pins.
The Garfield County commissioner even got into the spirit of things last week, proclaiming September as “Library Card Sign-Up Month,” with a special emphasis on signing up youth.
Sign up online for a library card at garfield.marmot.org/MyAccount/SelfReg. A list of businesses participating in the promotion is available at http://www.gcpld.org/content/lasso-library-card.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User