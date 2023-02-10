Bustang considers more routes to Glenwood Springs

Service on the Bustang will be expanding.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent |

Bustang will possibly be adding more routes to Glenwood Springs — which is great, unless the Glenwood Canyon keeps closing.

“It’s the most efficient and most effective way to meet people’s needs,” said Bob Wilson, the statewide communications manager for the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Through the month of February, CDOT is offering a survey through Bustang’s in-service Wi-Fi asking passengers if they would be interested in additional route times.

“Demand for additional trips has spiked and we are conducting an on-board questionnaire to determine the best expansion options to facilitate the needs of Bustang riders,” CDOT Assistant Director for Transit Planning and Delivery Brian Metzger said in a news release. “Feedback is incredibly valuable for this study.”

This survey is for all Bustang lines, including the North, South, Tec Center and the West lines, and they will be asking people their preferred times and the amount that should be added.

The survey itself states that CDOT plans to have nine to 10 round trips on the West Line this winter, and up to 15 by next winter.

This all sounds great, but what happens when the Glenwood Canyon closes?

“Typically we reroute people through Steamboat and Breckenridge in the case of the canyon closing,” Wilson said.

He said that they will typically cancel trips, if they can’t be completed, but if the bus has already left, they will reroute it. He added that in highly unusual circumstances they will secure a hotel room for passengers stuck on the other side of Glenwood Canyon.

“We are not just going to leave people on the side of the road,” Wilson said. “When the situation warrants, we will do whatever we need to do to make the situation right.”

In most other circumstances, there are other routes for the Bustang to take with Vail Pass and Eisenhower Tunnel. But Glenwood Canyon is unique — no matter what, Bustang will work to get passengers to their destination, Wilson said.

CDOT launched Bustang along Interstate 25 Front Range and Interstate 70 Mountain corridors in 2015 and service was an immediate success. The passage of SB-180 by the state legislature has enabled CDOT to “go big” by launching a three-year pilot program expanding Bustang service along both corridors, the release states.