Bustang service resumes to Glenwood Springs with altered detour schedule

The Colorado Department of Transportation is altering the detour route for Bustang between Grand Junction and Denver, allowing service to resume to and from Glenwood Springs, the agency announced Tuesday.

Both eastbound and westbound routes now are traveling back and forth between Rifle and Glenwood Springs, as part of the I-70 detour around Glenwood Canyon, according to a CDOT news release.

“Glenwood Springs is a key location for us on the Western Slope since it provides a junction point for passengers throughout the Roaring Fork Valley who need to travel to Grand Junction or the Front Range,” Mike Timlin, the deputy director of CDOT’s Division of Transit and Rail, said in the release.

“This closure could extend for several days or even longer so it’s imperative for us to resume service to Glenwood as soon as possible,” he said.

The current detour route for Bustang between Rifle and Wolcott is via Colorado Highway 13, U.S. 40, and Colorado 131.

Prior to the closure of Glenwood Canyon, it took approximately 5 hours, 40 minutes to travel between Grand Junction and Denver. Currently, it takes about 9 hours, 45 minutes, CDOT advised.

The eastbound Bustang schedule includes daily Garfield County pickups in Parachute at 8:25 p.m., Rifle at 8:45 a.m., Glenwood Springs at 9:13 a.m., and a second Rifle pickup at 9:41 a.m. before hitting the detour route. Denver Union Station arrival is scheduled for 5:26 p.m.

The westbound Bustang schedule leave Union Station at 7 a.m. and puts passengers in Rifle at 2:29 p.m., Glenwood Springs at 2:57 p.m., Rifle again at 3:27 p.m. and Parachute at 3:47 p.m., with arrival in Grand Junction at 4:42 p.m.

For a full schedule and details, visit: ridebustang.com/west-line-temporary-service-change/