Buy tickets for Garfield County Fair & Rodeo from a designated source

Secure seats for country music star Jon Pardi and special guest Midland at the Garfield County Fair & Rodeo, as well as for the professional circuit rodeos, demo derby and monster truck event online at garfieldcountyfair.com only. Tickets for the Garfield County Fair & Rodeo concert, PRCA ProRodeo (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association), PRCA Xtreme Bulls, demolition derby and monster truck show are selling fast after their June 1 release for the fair July 30 through Aug. 5.

Recently, the Federal Trade Commission put out an international warning for ticket scams and identity theft regarding event tickets, warning buyers to only use the official source of tickets to ensure tickets are authentic, and for consumers to pay fair value. Fairgoers should protect themselves by purchasing admission for ticketed events only through the county fair website and its ticket provider, Monumental Tix at garfieldcountyfair.com. Buying from unlicensed sources often costs far more, credit card information can be stolen, and online sites may sell bogus tickets.