Cactus Valley repair project on schedule, says Garfield Re-2 official

Cactus Valley Elementary School in Silt.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Construction crews have completed razing and grading first-floor kitchen, bathroom and electrical room areas and, on Monday, began further grading activities for the rest of Cactus Valley Elementary School in Silt, an official said.

“I couldn’t break it with a sledgehammer,” Garfield Re-2 Director of Facilities John Oldham told the board on June 8. “It’s harder than concrete.”

Cactus Valley was originally constructed in 2017 for $16.5 million.

The school encountered slab settlement issues and needed to install new flooring on the first and second floors. The grading project, awarded to FCI Constructors, Inc. of Grand Junction in 2021, would cost $5.65 million. Part of that cost is covered by about a $2.15 million grant through the Colorado Department of Education.

Oldham said painting and lighting work is also now complete at the Cactus Valley gym, with grade work scheduled for July.

Construction is slated for completion by Aug. 15, Oldham said.

“FCI has done a fantastic job,” he said. “They have not missed a beat yet.”