Cactus Valley repair project on schedule, says Garfield Re-2 official
Construction crews have completed razing and grading first-floor kitchen, bathroom and electrical room areas and, on Monday, began further grading activities for the rest of Cactus Valley Elementary School in Silt, an official said.
“I couldn’t break it with a sledgehammer,” Garfield Re-2 Director of Facilities John Oldham told the board on June 8. “It’s harder than concrete.”
Cactus Valley was originally constructed in 2017 for $16.5 million.
The school encountered slab settlement issues and needed to install new flooring on the first and second floors. The grading project, awarded to FCI Constructors, Inc. of Grand Junction in 2021, would cost $5.65 million. Part of that cost is covered by about a $2.15 million grant through the Colorado Department of Education.
Oldham said painting and lighting work is also now complete at the Cactus Valley gym, with grade work scheduled for July.
Construction is slated for completion by Aug. 15, Oldham said.
“FCI has done a fantastic job,” he said. “They have not missed a beat yet.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User