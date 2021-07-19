Call for candidates for two open Roaring Fork district school board seats

Prospective candidates are being sought for two open Carbondale/Basalt-area Roaring Fork Schools Board of Education seats that will be up for election on Nov. 2 for four-year terms.

Director Districts A and E incumbents Jen Rupert and Jennifer Scherer have indicated they will not be running again.

According to state law, candidates for school board must be registered voters of the district for at least 12 consecutive months before the election.

Candidates must also live in the director district that they intend to represent.

Director District A generally takes in the areas east of state Highway 133 and south of state Highway 82 from Carbondale to Old Snowmass.

Director District E encompasses the areas north of Highway 82 from El Jebel east to Basalt and taking in the Frying Pan Valley.

The two open Roaring Fork Schools Board of Education seats that are up for election in November are District A, indicated in green on this map, and District E, indicated in brown.



See an interactive map of the districts and type in a specific address here .

Individuals interested in running for school board should contact Senior Project Manager Angie Davlyn, the district’s designated election official, at adavlyn@rfschools.com .

She will be available to meet with interested candidates to inform them about the candidacy process, which includes:

Filing a nomination petition signed by at least 50 eligible electors from throughout the school district;

Submitting a written notice of intention to be a candidate; and,

Completing other official paperwork.

Documents may be circulated starting Aug. 4, but not beforehand, and must be filed with the school district by Aug. 27.

“Board members Jen Rupert and Jennifer Scherer will leave big shoes to fill, but with every election year there is always an opportunity for new perspectives and voices to represent the Roaring Fork Schools community,” Davlyn said in the release.

Dos puestos vacantes dentro de la Junta Educativa de las Escuelas Roaring Fork serán elegidos este año

Habrá dos puestos vacantes dentro de la Junta Educativa de las Escuelas Roaring Fork que serán elegidos el 2 de noviembre de 2021:

Distrito A (actualmente ocupado por Jen Rupert) para un período de cuatro años, y

Distrito E (actualmente ocupado por Jennifer Scherer) por un período de cuatro años.

La ley estatal requiere que los candidatos a la junta escolar sean votantes registrados del distrito por lo menos 12 meses consecutivos antes de la elección. Los candidatos también deben vivir en el distrito que representan.

Las personas interesadas en postularse para la junta escolar deben comunicarse con la Directora de Proyectos Angie Davlyn, la funcionaria electoral designada por el distrito, en

adavlyn@rfschools.com . La Dra. Davlyn se reunirá con los candidatos interesados para informarles sobre el proceso de candidatura, que incluye la presentación de una petición de nominación firmada por al menos 50 electores de todo el distrito escolar que reúnan los requisitos necesarios, la presentación de una notificación por escrito de la intención de ser candidato y otros documentos oficiales. Los documentos podrán circular a partir del 4 de agosto (y no antes) y deberán presentarse antes del 27 de agosto de 2021.

“Los miembros de la Junta Jen Rupert y Jennifer Scherer dejarán un vacío difícil de llenar, pero con cada año de elecciones, siempre hay una oportunidad para nuevas perspectivas y voces que representen a la comunidad de las Escuelas Roaring Fork”, dijo el Dr. Davlyn.

Las elecciones de este año son el 2 de noviembre de 2021. Cualquier votante elegible que viva dentro del distrito escolar puede votar por un candidato como máximo por distrito director (por ejemplo, un voto por un candidato del Distrito A y un voto por un candidato del Distrito E, independientemente del lugar del distrito en el que resida el votante).