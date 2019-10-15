Candidate, issue forums slated later this month

With fall elections upon us, the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association and the Roaring Fork Community Education Association have scheduled a pair of upcoming candidate and issue forums.

First up will be the Issues and Answers Forum from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at Glenwood Springs City Hall, presented by the Glenwood Chamber, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, KMTS radio and State Farm Agent Jeff Leonard.

The forum invites candidates for the Roaring Fork Schools Board of Education and the Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees.

Information about local and state ballot issues will also be shared, including the Garfield County Library District mill levy proposal (6A), Glenwood Springs tobacco products tax (2A), CMC District Salida-area annexation (7A), and state ballot Propositions CC (TABOR relief) and DD (sports betting).

There will also be a forum inviting the candidates for the Roaring Fork District Board of Education prior to the regular school board meeting in Carbondale on Oct. 23.

The school district and Roaring Fork Community Education Association are co-hosting the forum, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Bridges High School, 444 Weant Blvd. in Carbondale.

The forum will be moderated by Cristal Logan from the Aspen Institute. The school board meeting will immediately follow at 7 p.m.

The following candidates have confirmed that they will participate in the forum:

Natalie Torres (District B)

Maureen Stepp (District C)

Amy Connerton (District D)

Shane Larson (District D)

Jasmin Ramirez (District D)

Two write-in candidates, Matthew Cova (District B) and Molly Peterson (District C), have said they will not participate in the forum, according to the organizers.

The format is to include time for candidates to share information about themselves. There will also be questions about candidates’ experience with collaborative problem-solving and working with groups and on topics related to public education and district priorities, according to a press release.

The public can also suggest questions to be posed to candidates through a form available in English and Spanish.

The forum will also be live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/RoaringForkSchoolDistrict/.