Candy, costume contests and Halloween fun planned across Garfield County 

Halloween falls on Friday this week — the perfect setup for a holiday built around staying up late and eating candy. Towns across Garfield County have events planned, many featuring costume contests and family-friendly festivities.

Silt’s Family Fall Festival takes place 4–6 p.m. Thursday on Main Street. Local businesses will hand out candy and stay open later than usual. The evening will include scarecrow-making, pumpkin painting and hayrides.

New Castle’s downtown trick-or-treating event, Halloween in New Castle, runs 3–5 p.m. Friday. Businesses will offer candy to costumed participants, and families are encouraged to continue the fun with traditional neighborhood trick-or-treating afterward.

In Rifle, Trunk or Treat will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday on Third Street in downtown. Local businesses will set up decorated vehicles and booths for candy giveaways and costumed fun.

Rifle’s Ute Theater will host the Ghouls & Goblins Gala at 8 p.m. Friday. The event features music, dancing, drinks and a costume contest with prizes from Iron Mountain Hot Springs, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, Fireside Lane and Solstice Tattoo and Glass. Admission is free for those in costume or $5 at the door. Tickets are available at simpletix.com .

For those seeking adult-only Halloween fun, The El Dorado in Carbondale will host a Halloween Night party starting at 9 p.m. with music by Kid Knowledge, followed by DJ Benny at 10:30 p.m. The event includes a costume contest with prizes such as concert tickets to The Magic Beans and drink rounds. No tickets are required.

In Parachute, the Funky Bear Bistro will hold its Halloween Party featuring live music by Hannah Haupt, a costume contest with “funky” prizes, Halloween-themed games and drinks, and live tarot and psychic readings. Admission is $25, which includes a welcome drink and heavy appetizers. Reservations are required by calling 970-981-3322 or through Eventbrite . The Funky Bear team will be dressed as the Addams Family.