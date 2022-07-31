Canyon Crepes brings family feel to a quiet corner of West Glenwood

Canyon Crepes co-owners Matt Erikson and Christine Lund inside their food truck located in West Glenwood.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Two Glenwood Springs residents recently retired from the rafting life to help create community in West Glenwood — with crepes.

“We want it to be a space that people want to come and hang out in,” he said. “You know, kick it on a porch for the first few months.”

The Canyon Crepes company , 77 Mel Ray Road, was dreamed up by partners in life and business, Matt Erikson and Christine Lund. After buying a food trailer from Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort, they had many locations to choose to park it, but West Glenwood was the place they felt most at home. Their hours are 11 a.m-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.

“West Glenwood felt a little bit more like home and more like a permanent situation,” Erikson said. “I see the energy and I think what’s needed down here is just a little bit more energy, you know, somebody to actually come down and get the ball rolling, so to speak.”

They currently sit next to Defiance Outfitters, the owners of which are also partners to Canyon Crepes.

“Having partners and people like that to really help us and support us has just made all the difference and allowed us to get going,” Erikson said. “We just think a lot of them and their support has really made this possible in a way that it might not have been at this point in the journey.”

The couple previously worked for Defiance Rafting Company, Erikson as a raft guide and Lund on the administrative side. They both have a strong connection to the rafting community and wish to bring the people of West Glenwood some healthier options.

“Anytime you go rafting or anytime you go hiking or climbing or anything else it’s kind of like, middle of the summer, where do you go? Maybe DQ, or the choices are limited, especially healthy choices,” Erikson said.

Although the original plan was to make smoothies as a healthy option, Lund realized she had another idea sitting in the back of her head.

“It’s been in my family for generations, and it’s just a traditional recipe, just a normal one you can find anywhere, but it’s the idea that we always come together as a family maybe once a month or once a week and we have crepes together,” Lund said.

Lund’s grandparents lived in France for a few years doing humanitarian work and even had a couple of children there. Her aunt operated a crepe business where Lund worked when she was younger.

“She did sweet and savory crepes, so I think it’s always been in the back of my mind,” Lund said. “It’s something that does really well and is easy. It’s delicious and it has great flavors and you can really make it whatever you want.”

They said they have about 20 different varieties, but will only be rolling out a few at a time.

Lund and Erikson said they are so enamored by the atmosphere of West Glenwood, they are offering deals to locals and the boating community. If you live in West Glenwood be sure to mention it to get a punch card.

“We’re doing 50% for raft guides, but honestly, if any of the local boating community, if they were to drag a boat in here, they get 50%,” Erikson said. “It is a big boating community and we want to be part of that. We’re also happy to send them out with some crepes whether they’re fishing, raft, doing whitewater or anything else.”

