Captain Flint has docked at the Ute Theater and brought a treasure trove of…costumes?

Pirates are setting sail for the Ute Theater this weekend, ready to hunt for treasure—not on the high seas, but on stage.

The Ute Theater’s Summer Theater Camp is in full swing, with 43 children learning to stage an entire production in just one week. The camp is run by Missoula Children’s Theatre , a Montana-based company that sends instructors across the country to help young performers bring shows to life.

“They come down every year and the instructors are from all over, but most are going to school for theater in some way,” said Tanya Giard, treasurer for the New Ute Theater Society (NUTS). “I found them from a friend who was teaching in Japan at the time.”

The six day camp starts on Monday with auditions.

“By Monday afternoon, they have their parts,” Giard said. “Each character really embodies the child and they’re able to see that on the first day.”

The summer camp teaches kids how to run an entire play with lines and music scores with the help of two instructors from the Missoula Children’s Theatre.

“The kids bring all their own set pieces, costumes, scripts,” Giard said. “They’ll have help setting it up and the Rifle High School drama teacher, Megan Liggett, has offered to help with the lighting and set and Mary Jessup, a former pianist and preschool teacher, will be playing the music for the play.”

The majority of children at the camp are from third to eighth grade, but the age range is from first grade to high school seniors.

“There are less than 10 kids here who have never done the play,” Giard said. “A lot are repeat campers who come every year. It’s fun seeing the kids grow up this way.”

Each year’s production has a theme. This summer, it’s friendship, with Missoula Children’s Theatre adapting Robert Louis Stevenson’s “Treasure Island” for the occasion.

“It’s written for children,” Giard said.

The cost to host the camp runs about $4,000, which the theater recoups through ticket sales and registration fees.

“With the help from the county commissioners every year, we’re able to keep the registration costs low,” Giard said. “They’re very supportive.”

Giard also said that if families don’t have the funds, the Ute Theater will help them out.

“The number one thing we always hear from parents and grandparents is “they learned this in one week?” she said. “They’re always amazed.”

The New Ute Theater Society has a lot of volunteers for the summer camp, which Giard said they’re grateful for.

“They’re all helping out this week,” she said. “I’m glad we have them.”

For more information on the “Treasure Island” showings, visit utetheater.com/event/the-new-ute-theatre-society-missoula-childrens-theatre-present-treasure-island/2025-07-18/ .