Car ends up in river after I-70 wreck west of Glenwood Springs
A two-vehicle crash near Canyon Creek left one car in the Colorado River on Wednesday morning.
One driver was sent to the hospital, and the other had minor injuries and was issued a summons, master trooper Gary Cutler said.
Cutler said a 34-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were involved, but he did not know which car either was driving.
The call came in at 8:19 a.m. One eastbound lane was closed temporarily, Cutler said.
