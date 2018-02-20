Car in pond leads to felony pleas

A Glenwood Springs woman who admitted driving her car into a pond at Aspen Meadows during Aspen Ideas Festival last year pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing a car and possessing LSD.

Elizabeth Bergquist, 25, pleaded guilty to felony aggravated motor vehicle theft and felony possession of LSD. As part of a plea deal, she faces up to a year on probation and up to 10 days in jail when she is sentenced in April.

The felonies will be wiped off Bergquist's criminal record if she stays out of trouble during the year probation sentence.

Police discovered the 2006 Chevrolet Malibu in the pond and found a prescription bottle with Bergquist's name on it floating in the pond. Bergquist initially reported the car stolen, though she later admitted she was behind the wheel when the car entered the pond.

Not long after, Aspen Meadows employees discovered one of the hotel's shuttles parked on a walking path in the hotel area with the engine running. The vehicle had sustained minor damage after it hit a nearby wall.

Bergquist could have faced up to three years in prison for the motor vehicle theft charge.