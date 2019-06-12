Car Seats Colorado Provides Tips for Summer Travelers

With warm weather settling in on the Western Slope, families are packing up the car for summer road trips.

According to a press release, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) found that only one in four children is properly secured when riding in a vehicle, putting the majority at severe risk in the event of a crash.

Car Seats Colorado announced a collaboration earlier this week in efforts to offer families some tips on staying safe on the roads this summer.

Car Seats Colorado is comprised of the CSP, CDOT, car seat technicians, local law enforcement and emergency services, and other professionals who are dedicated to implementing child passenger safety programs. Learn more at CarSeatsColorado.com.

They provide education and resources to help parents ensure their children are riding safely, as well as recycling programs for used car seats and training courses for safety technicians.

Reducing the rate and severity of crashes for young people is part of CDOT’s Whole System — Whole Safety strategy, which aims to reduce fatalities and injuries and “Bring everyone home safely.” According to a press release.

According to the press release the whole system project takes a systematic statewide approach to safety, combining the benefits of CDOT’s programs that address driving behaviors, our built environment and the organization’s operations. The goal is to improve the safety of Colorado’s transportation network by reducing the rate and severity of crashes and improving the safety of all transportation modes. The program has one simple mission — to get everyone home safely.

Here are eight tips to keep your kids safe and secure in the car:

1. Ensure your children are in the right size car seats.

Make sure car seats and booster seats are properly installed and that any children riding with you are in the correct car seat, booster seat or seat belt that is appropriate for their size. All passengers in your vehicle should be buckled up on every trip, the entire time.

2. Make sure straps are snug.

A common mistake parents make with car seats is ensuring that straps are tight enough. Often, car seat straps have too much slack and kids are too loose in the car seats. Use the “pinch test” to check — if you can pinch some of the strap between your fingers, it’s too loose.

3. Place kids in the safest location in the car.

Parents are often pressured by kids once they hit the tween years to move to the front seat. The safest place for them is in the back seat until the age of 13.

4. Don’t unbuckle restless kids.

Instead of giving them a “break” from the car seat, keep them busy. To alleviate demands for restroom breaks that are really signs of boredom and restlessness, be prepared with books, games, music and comfort items. Snacks and movies can help keep them calm for a little more time.

5. Don’t turn the car seat forward because you want your child to see the road.

Some parents feel bad that their infants don’t get to face forward to see them during long trips. A child’s age, height, weight and physical development, as well as the car seat manufacturer’s recommendations, should be considered before you ever turn a car seat forward or move your child to the next type of car seat. If you are confused, visit CarSeatsColorado.com for a list of inspection stations across the state.

6. Don’t attach toys or aftermarket add-ons to the car seat.

Toys, cup holders, rear-seat mirrors or anything else not originally included with the car seat can act as a projectile during a crash. Keep the seat and surrounding area free from clutter.

7. Be sure to attach the car seat base to the seat of the car.

It may sound obvious, but some parents, especially those with two-piece car seats, forget to secure the base first. Double-check all car seats are properly attached before hitting the road this summer.

8. Never leave your child in the car unattended.

In minutes, temperatures can rise to fatal levels in Colorado’s summer sun and heat. Don’t take the chance.