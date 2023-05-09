Carbondale arrest leads to cocaine laced with fentanyl

Carbondale police said a Friday night arrest involving a male in the downtown area on warrants led to the discovery of cocaine laced with deadly fentanyl allegedly in his possession.

At 9:21 p.m. May 5, police officers contacted a male who was confirmed through the Garfield County Emergency Communications Center to have outstanding warrants for his arrest, according to a Monday news release from the Carbondale Police Department.

“The male was told he had a warrant and was under arrest, and he attempted to run from officers,” the release states. “To prevent the male from running an officer stepped in front of the male, which made the male trip.”

The suspect was apprehended, and during a search of his body officers found six small, clear baggies of a white rock substance that later tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl, with a total weight of 12

grams, according to the release.

The suspect was transported to the Garfield County Jail and is charged with a warrant, obstruction, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

“At this time, the male is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” stated the release, which did not include the suspect’s name.

“Unfortunately, drugs like fentanyl are already in our town, (and) thankfully our officers are proactive

and are vigilant in their approach to stopping the spread of these dangerous drugs.” Carbondale Police Chief Kirk Wilson said in the release.