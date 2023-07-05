Carbondale Art Gallery announces two new exhibitions available throughout July
The Carbondale Arts Gallery announced two new exhibitions on Wednesday.
The “Use is Beauty” and “The Unimagined Place” exhibitions, which feature work from artists Justin Squier, Brian Chen and Gabby Gawreluk, are set to open Friday, according to a news release.
Beginning at 5 p.m., attendees will have the opportunity to meet the artists in person and engage in conversation about their artistic process. The reception will also feature an artist talk starting at 5:30 p.m., providing visitors with deeper insights into the inspirations behind the showcased works.
The exhibition Use is Beauty by Squier invites viewers to contemplate the concept of time and the transformation of beauty through the act of utilization. Squier repurposes objects, breathing new life into them through his mixed media sculptures.
Alongside the Use is Beauty exhibition, The Unimagined Place showcases the talents of Chen and Gawreluk.
Crafting sculptural ceramics while also utilizing parts and slabs of clay to construct artwork, the two exhibitions are set to be available on weekdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. until Aug. 10.
Sponsored by Angela Bruno and the Carbondale Clay Center, those looking to learn more about the exhibitions can do so at carbondalearts.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.