Carbondale Art Gallery announces two new exhibitions available throughout July

The Use is Beauty" exhibition by Justin Squier, which will be on display at the Carbondale Arts Gallery from July 7-Aug 10.

Justin Squier/Courtesy

The Carbondale Arts Gallery announced two new exhibitions on Wednesday.

The “Use is Beauty” and “The Unimagined Place” exhibitions, which feature work from artists Justin Squier, Brian Chen and Gabby Gawreluk, are set to open Friday, according to a news release.

Beginning at 5 p.m., attendees will have the opportunity to meet the artists in person and engage in conversation about their artistic process. The reception will also feature an artist talk starting at 5:30 p.m., providing visitors with deeper insights into the inspirations behind the showcased works.

The exhibition Use is Beauty by Squier invites viewers to contemplate the concept of time and the transformation of beauty through the act of utilization. Squier repurposes objects, breathing new life into them through his mixed media sculptures.

Alongside the Use is Beauty exhibition, The Unimagined Place showcases the talents of Chen and Gawreluk.

“The Unimagined Place” exhibition by Brian Chen and Gabby Gawreluk, which will be on display at the Carbondale Arts Gallery from July 7-Aug 10. Brian Chen and Gabby Gawreluk/Courtesy

Crafting sculptural ceramics while also utilizing parts and slabs of clay to construct artwork, the two exhibitions are set to be available on weekdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. until Aug. 10.

Sponsored by Angela Bruno and the Carbondale Clay Center, those looking to learn more about the exhibitions can do so at carbondalearts.com .