Carbondale board gives final consideration to comp plan update Tuesday

The town of Carbondale’s new 2022 Comprehensive Plan Update is being reviewed and considered for adoption before the Board of Trustees during its regular meeting Tuesday. The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. at Carbondale Town Hall, 511 Colorado Ave.

The new document, coined as “Chart Carbondale” early in the planning process last year, is an updated version of the town’s 2013 Comprehensive Plan.

“The update will re-establish the town’s goals for the future and provide direction for decisions affecting the use of land, preservation of open space, transportation systems, economic growth, and public facilities and services,” a town news release states.

The “Chart Carbondale” process began in July 2021 and was developed through formal research, data collection and community input through online surveys, community-wide events and various stakeholder meetings, the release states.

A primary focus of the plan update has been on the area north of the Rio Grande Trail in the middle part of town between Fourth and Eighth streets, and how future redevelopment of that area might look. The update also addresses the town’s affordable housing needs, character of the downtown and transportation infrastructure, all while keeping the town’s climate action goals in mind.

The Planning and Zoning Commission has served as the Project Steering Committee, and the Board of Trustees is charged with reviewing and adopt the final plan.

Read the plan details at carbondaleconnect.org/chart-carbondale , or contact Carbondale Planning Director Jared Barnes via email at jbarnes@carbondaleco.net with any questions.