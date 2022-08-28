Carbondale Business Confluence coming Sept. 21
The Carbondale Chamber is presenting its annual Carbondale Business Confluence, “Future Forecast,” on Sept. 21, with earlybird ticket deadlines this week.
The Confluence is set to take place at Third Street Center from 8-11 a.m., including breakfast, followed by a networking event from 4-6 p.m. hosted by CoVenture.
Highlights are to include an update on the Carbondale Comprehensive Plan from Mayor Ben Bohmfalk and Town Manager Lauren Gister.
The day’s agenda includes education-related updates from Colorado Mountain College representatives; a health and wellness report from Chris McDowell of the Valley View Alliance; a tourism marketing presentation from Sarah-Jane Johnson, Roadmap Consulting, and tourism consultant Derek Schimmel; a Garfield County economic update from County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky; and a Colorado Rural Communities update from Katharina Papenbrock, Rural Opportunity Office, and Keely Ellis, Rural Opportunity Office.
For ticket information, visit Carbondale.com or call the Carbondale Chamber office at (970) 963-1890.
