Carbondale Business Confluence goes virtual

The Carbondale Chamber’s Carbondale Business Confluence will be virtual this year, taking place from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 21.

“The focus will be to inspire, give hope and share strengths, struggles and shifts as we explore ‘Carbondale through Change — an Evolution of Community,’” Carbondale Chamber Executive Director Andrea Stewart said.

Traditionally held in September, the confluence was moved back a month to allow more time for planning and to provide some support to local restaurants in the off-season.

“In addition to the overall confluence experience, this year’s $20 access ticket is a redeemable $20 voucher good at any participating Carbondale Chamber restaurant member. This win-win program is an economic stimulus for our Carbondale community,” Stewart said.

The Zoom format will be available in both English and Spanish. Highlights will include updates from Carbondale Mayor Dan Richardson and Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky; HealthCare/COVID-19 information shared by Valley View Hospital; and a local perspective of surviving the challenges of COVID-19 with Eaden Shantay, owner of True Nature Healing Arts.

The Confluence will culminate with the panel discussion “Conversations on Change through COVID,” a sharing of relatable struggles, strengths and pivot points while reflecting on changes since the beginning of 2020.

Panelists will be:

• Briston Peterson of Carbondale Marketplace

• Samuel Bernal of Entravision Communications

• Beatriz Soto of Wilderness Workshop

• Amy Kimberly of Carbondale Arts & Carbondale Creative District.

The Panel conversation will be moderated by Steve Skadron, Colorado Mountain College vice president and dean, Aspen and Carbondale campuses.

“This year’s Confluence will be both a reflection and inspiration as we shift from a survival mentality into finding success among change,” Stewart said. “We have stories of individuals and businesses that we hope participants will find informative and thought-provoking.”

Sponsorships are $500 and will help underwrite scholarships, as well as offset expenses. Sponsors will receive visibility on the Carbondale Chamber website, eblasts and Carbondale Confluence marketing materials. For more information please contact the Carbondale Chamber at chamber@carbondale.com.

All net proceeds from the Carbondale Business Confluence benefit the Chamber’s continued service to the community and its 425-plus businesses.

For tickets, updated information and membership options, visit Carbondale.com or call the Carbondale Chamber office at 970-963-1890.