Carbondale businesses step up to support facility upgrades for Stepping Stones’ youth empowerment efforts

In this April 2018 file photo, Jolea Haroutunian asks a receptionist questions during a group scavenger hunt around Carbondale with her peers and mentors in the Stepping Stones program.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent file

A trio of Carbondale businesses have launched an October campaign to help local nonprofit organization Stepping Stones renovate its facilities to support youth programs in the community.

FirstBank has teamed up with Carbondale Creamery and Café, located next to the Stepping Stones drop-in teen center at Highway 133 and Garfield Avenue in Carbondale, and Dos Gringos Burritos to support Stepping Stones’ capital campaign.

For each croissant/latte purchased from the Creamery, or burrito purchased from Dos Gringos during the month of October, FirstBank plans to donate $5 to the local nonprofit through its “Giving for Good” program — up to $10,000.

“FirstBank’s gift will transform hundreds of young lives over the next decade,” Kyle Crawley, Executive Director at Stepping Stones, said in a press release announcing the campaign.

“Our current footprint creates the necessary opportunities for youth to achieve personal growth that can positively alter life’s trajectory,” he said. “That impact will be magnified in our new facility, and we’re grateful for this generous contribution.”

Based in Carbondale, Stepping Stones is a community-based youth mentoring program that operates drop-in centers for youth and young adults in the Roaring Fork Valley. It’s mission is to “cultivate strong mentoring relationships and community spaces for youth ages 10-21 to foster personal growth, compassion, and responsibility.”

The funds raised during the October business campaign are to go to a capital campaign to help fund renovations to Stepping Stones’ youth center.

“The new facility will include a wellness center to improve youth’s social, emotional, mental, and physical health, and a large kitchen, capable of preparing hot meals to nourish participants,” according to the release.

“Supporting Stepping Stones’ mission of youth empowerment is a priority of ours for many reasons, most notably because we see the positive impact they have up and down the Valley,” Dave Portman, FirstBank Roaring Fork Valley Market President, said in the release.

“We’re thrilled to help with the organization’s expansion, and support their continued efforts to provide additional resources for the youth in this community.”

Recently, FirstBank also contributed $5,000 to the Stepping Stones’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance fund.

For more information about the fundraising campaign, visit efirstbankblog.com/givingforgood. The business campaign will run from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31.