Carbondale Clay Center features Drawn to the Surface for First Friday

One wall of the gallery showcase, Drawn to the Surface.

Courtesy/Carbondale Clay Center

Clay and ceramics will be one of the main attractions for First Friday in July.

Carbondale Clay Center is featuring a show called Drawn to the Surface, which features surface and texture ceramics.

“Drawn to the Surface celebrates the diverse ways that ceramic artists are decorating, designing and embellishing the surface of clay,” CCC Executive Director Angela Bruno said.

The show features artists from all over, except for one local artist, Sam Harvey, who is based in Aspen.

“We really wanted to showcase artists who were doing really creative and interesting surface design work on their ceramics,” Bruno said.

Surface work can entail anything from different glazing techniques to different applications of the clay, Bruno said. The clay center aimed to showcase artists who are thinking outside of the surface decoration.

“Some of the work has luster, some has detailed coil work, some has detailed glazing work and then we have a couple of funky pieces with drawn bananas on them,” Bruno said.

The show is by invite only, after the organizers seek out artists who fit what they want the show theme to be. Some of the artists come with pre-made art, while others make art specifically for the show’s theme.

Some art will be “functional” like coffee mugs or kettles, while other pieces will be “sculptural.”

The show will run through the weekend featuring Sunshine Cobb, Christina Erives, Breana Ferreira, YoonJee Kwak, Liz Pechacek and Harvey.

People are able to shop the gallery on the Carbondale Clay Center’s website carbondaleclay.org .

The website is also how people get involved in taking classes, volunteering or just to see what’s going on. People can also sign up for the newsletter on the website.

“We are an all inclusive ceramic arts organization,” Bruno said. “We really are sort of a home away from home for people; a nice break in their daily lives. And it’s a really amazing, supportive, creative community.”