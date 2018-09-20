Carbondale Clay Center to ‘throw down’ for fall fundraiser

IF YOU GO

The Carbondale Clay Center is changing things up this year with a good, old-fashioned Throwdown Hoedown party to kick off its annual fall fundraiser, from 4-8 p.m. this Saturday.

The center is celebrating more than two decades of bringing ceramic art to the community through studio classes, local outreach and events.

"We believe a good community has ample access to arts programs," Executive Director Angela Bruno said.

The all-inclusive art organization welcomes all, from newcomers to art to established artists. Monthly gallery shows at the center display local work and bring in national works as well.

"Every First Friday we feature work by either local or national artists," Bruno said.

At the center of this year's big event will be a chili cook-off, pitting local chefs against one another using ingredients produced by local farmers.

Carbondale Mayor Dan Richardson will be the guest judge for the cook-off and selecting the winner.

Bruno said they asked 25 artists to make 12 dishes each for the event. Guests will get to fill the dishes with food during the event and at the end of the night take home the hand-made bowls and dishes.

Tickets to the event range from $55 for adults to $25 for children ages 6-12, and children 5 and younger are free.

Live music from Canary Feathers and dancing will be on tap all evening, with a special appearance by line-dancing callers that will end of the evening.

"The fundraiser helps support the center, keeping it affordable to everyone," Bruno said.

