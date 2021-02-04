Carbondale Clay Center welcomes new exhibit this Saturday through end of March

Photos of artwork from Carbondale Clay's Center February and March exhibit, "Complexities: From Surface to Form."



“Complexities: From Surface to Form” will open this Saturday, Feb. 6 at Carbondale Clay Center featuring artists from across the nation, according to a Jan. 29 news release. The celebration of modern art through the clay medium is meant to bring the subtleties of function and form together through various pieces of ceramic art, the release states.

Matthew Eames, the Gallery and Studio manager at the clay center, said all selected pieces on display were chosen intentionally to highlight the theme of the exhibit.

Photos of artwork from Carbondale Clay's Center February and March exhibit, "Complexities: From Surface to Form."



“Each and every step along the way of creating this exhibit has posed a wonderful set of questions about the ability to decorate and its continuing influence on contemporary pottery,” Eames said.

The exhibit will run through March 27 and those interested can view the artwork on the clay center’s online store and website, or in-person at the center from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. during the week from Tuesday through Saturday. The release also said the exhibit will feature everyday items guests will be able to recognize along with dishes designed with elevated surfaces. The artists who will be on display are Mark Arnold, Ashley Bevington, Naomi Clement, Matt Mitros and Chris Pickett.