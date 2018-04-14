Carbondale congressional candidate Karl Hanlon makes primary ballot

Glenwood Springs attorney and Carbondale resident Karl Hanlon has earned a spot on the June 26 primary ballot for the Democratic nomination to run for the 3rd Congressional District seat held by Republican Scott Tipton.

Hanlon, who just came off a 29-county tour of the district over the past two weeks leading up to Friday’s 3rd District assembly, earned 41.4 percent of the delegate vote to make the primary. Former state representative and Routt County commissioner Diane Mitsch Bush won 56.5 percent of the 343 voting delegates at the convention.

A third candidate seeking support through the delegate process, Root Rutledge of Durango, did not break the 30 percent threshold needed to earn a spot in the primary, earning just 2 percent of the votes.

However, it’s still likely there will be a three-way primary in June, as Arn Menconi of Edwards is awaiting word from the Colorado Secretary of State whether his petitions are sufficient to make the ballot. Menconi turned in more than 1,500 signatures to be cleared for the primary, but the petitions have yet to be deemed sufficient by state election officials.

"Running isn't winning,” Hanlon, who is Glenwood Springs’ city attorney, said in a prepared statement. “The only thing that matters here tonight is that we win in November.

“We need to be bold. Do things differently. Take risks,” he said. “We need to earn back votes in Pueblo. We have to pull in unaffiliated voters and reach disaffected Republicans that want to see this country move forward as much as we do. Most of all we need to reconnect with all the people of the district."