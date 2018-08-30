Carbondale couple charged in assault, stabbing after drug deal goes bad

A Carbondale teen and her boyfriend are facing felony charges for allegedly beating and stabbing a man over a drug deal gone bad earlier this summer, according to court documents.

Lily Snyder, 19, and Israel Carreno, 23, both of Carbondale, have not yet been arrested but were each charged Tuesday in Pitkin County District Court with first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary and second-degree assault, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The incident was first reported to authorities July 16 about 9:30 p.m., when a neighbor reported that the victim had been “hit on the head with some type of pipe,” the affidavit states.

When a Pitkin County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 400 block of Crystal Circle in Carbondale, she found the victim’s head and face “almost completely covered in blood,” according to the document. She also observed lacerations, bumps and a puncture wound on the man’s ribcage.

The victim initially told deputies he’d been outside with his dog playing basketball when a group of people arrived in three vehicles. He greeted one of the drivers before some of the people exited the cars and attacked him with a metal pipe or brass knuckles, according to the affidavit. He said he was able to break free and run inside the back door of his house, but three people, including one woman, broke in and began beating him on his couch.

At that point, the victim’s father asked to speak privately with his son, the affidavit states. Around the same time, a sergeant reported seeing a “significant amount” of marijuana in the victim’s car. Not long after, the victim’s father told deputies his son might have stolen the marijuana in his car, according to the affidavit.

“He might have robbed (the marijuana because) he went to buy some weed and he wasn’t happy with what he got,” the father told deputies, according to the court document.

Snyder may have been one of the people the victim stole from, the affidavit states.

The victim later said he was first hit in the back of the head in front of his home and began to lose consciousness before running into the house. However, Snyder, Carreno and another man broke in, pinned him on his couch and beat him with a pipe or baton and brass knuckles, according to the affidavit.

“(The victim) stated without hesitation (that) Lily Snyder was punching him with a metal bar across her knuckles,” the affidavit states. “(The victim) described Carreno stabilizing (his) body with his left hand and stabbing him with the straight-blade screwdriver.

“(The victim) said the unknown male was using the pipe/baton on his head.”

After the beating, the three assailants “talked about taking (the victim) with them but they left him there,” according to the document.

Inside Snyder’s Jeep, deputies later found a flat-head screwdriver with a dark substance on the tip and a bent walking cane or crutch, the affidavit states.

The victim’s injuries are not detailed in the affidavit, though prosecutors generally will only charge a defendant with felony assault if the injuries inflicted are serious. In addition, it wasn’t clear Wednesday why it took six weeks to charge Snyder and Carreno. District Judge Anne Norrdin signed the arrest warrant Tuesday.