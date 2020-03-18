Carbondale declares COVID-19 emergency

The town of Carbondale declared a local disaster emergency Tuesday, following similar declarations from other local governments.

The board of trustees passed the resolution “due to the imminent threat from COVID-19 to avert danger or damage and to protect public health,” according to a press release.

“Under the declaration the town could activate, seek and authorize its response and recovery emergency plans with the assistance from inter-jurisdictional and local agencies,” the press release said.

Many town-run services have been closed or are operating with reduced hours.

The Carbondale Recreation Center is closed, and all town activities are canceled through the end of April.

Town hall remains open, but with limited access, and residents are encouraged to make use of online services.

While town parks are open, people are advised to practice social distancing, which includes staying 6 or more feet away from another person.

The Carbondale board of trustees will begin meeting remotely beginning April 14.