No injuries reported in midday structure fire south of Carbondale Wednesday

Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District responded to a structure fire around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 south of Carbondale at Dooley Creek Farm (10840 Highway 133, Redstone), according to a Friday evening press release.

Upon arrival, crews found a structure fully involved in fire and that all occupants had evacuated. Downed power lines had ignited trees and grasses behind the structure.

Fire crews engaged the fire from the outside and were able to keep the fire from spreading further to the trees and grass, though the residence is a complete loss, the release states.

“Firefighters from Carbondale and Roaring Fork Fire worked together to keep the fire from spreading to any other structures. We are thankful there were no injuries in this fire,” Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District Fire Chief Rob Goodwin said.

No injuries were reported and no additional structures were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Responding agencies include Roaring Fork Fire Rescue, Holy Cross Energy, and the Pitkin County Sheriff.