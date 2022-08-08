Midvalley fire crews knock down brush fire in Missouri Heights Monday afternoon

A fire smolders alongside Garfield County Road 100 northeast of Carbondale after firefighters knocked it down Monday afternoon.

Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District/Courtesy photo

A brush fire that broke out along Garfield County Road 100 northeast of Carbondale Monday afternoon was quickly contained before it could spread into a thick stand of trees nearby, Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District officials said.

Firefighters were paged around 3 p.m. Monday to the wildfire near 4482 County Road 100 and requested mutual aid from the neighboring Roaring Fork Fire District, which provided two brush trucks, a tender and crews.

The fire was burning with heavy flames in pinon and juniper as firefighting crews worked to stop the spread of the fire toward the west, according to a news release.

No structures were threatened and no evacuations were necessary, and there were no injuries, officials said.

The fire is believed to have started next to the county road, either by chains from a trailer or a stray cigarette butt, the release states. The fire is believed to be human-caused.

“This fire had huge potential to spread and was moving rapidly into a tight stand of pinon and juniper,” Carbondale Fire Chief Rob Goodwin said in the release. “The crews from Carbondale and Roaring Fork Fire did an outstanding job in keeping this fire from becoming much worse.”

The fire was contained to 1-2 acres and burned part of a private property fence. Carbondale Fire crews will be patrolling the fire overnight to ensure that it does not rekindle, the release states.

During the fire incident, Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District also responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of County Road 100 and Colorado Highway 82.

County Road 100 was closed from Highway 82 to County Road 102 for several hours due to heavy smoke conditions, officials said.