Carbondale hosts 8th annual Turkey Trot

On Thanksgiving, Carbondale will promote health, community and connection through the eighth annual Turkey Trot 5K Walk/Run and One Mile Fun Run.

Hosted by Carbondale Parks and Recreation and sponsored by Independence Run and Hike, Redstone Inn, Village Smithy, Avalanche Ranch and Alpine Bank, the Turkey Trot is a non-competitive, family-friendly race for all ages. Costumes and fun are encouraged.

Over 700 people participated in last year’s race, according to Brian Froelich, Carbondale’s aquatics and health and wellness coordinator.

“It’s important because it’s a giant community event — the Downvalley Turkey Trot,” Froelich said. “We have members from Basalt come to it, Carbondale and from Glenwood, so it’s not something just for the locals of Carbondale. It’s a great gathering for people as an alternative for the morning that the ski slopes open.”

Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third male and female youth and adult to finish the 5K, as well as the first finisher who is 62 years or older. The grand prize — a $400 voucher for a “staycation” at the Redstone Inn and two day-passes to Avalanche Ranch Hot Springs — will go to one person who finishes in the middle. The grand prize will be delivered by hand to the winner on Monday and announced in the Sopris Sun.

The first, second and third youth to finish the one mile race will also receive a prize. The one mile grand prize — a new pair of shoes from Independence Run and Hike — will go to the middle finisher. Prizes will be announced at 10:30 a.m.

Both races start and end at the Carbondale Recreation and Community Center. The one-mile course runs from Colorado Avenue to Main Street and onto the Rio Grande Bike Path. Participants in the 5K will also travel along Colorado Avenue to Main Street before following the bike path at White Hill, the Crystal River Bike Path and the Rio Grande Trail.

Pie slices from Village Smithy, snacks and drinks will be provided at the Carbondale Recreation and Community Center gym and patio.

Garfield County residents will “get a chance to participate with a lot of other locals in the valley and a chance to enjoy their morning running around the community and seeing different parts of the community they might not always see,” Froelich said.