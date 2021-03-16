Carbondale lad to host St. Patrick’s Day performance via streaming today

Musician Jimmy Byrne rehearses in his home studio in Carbondale. Chelsea Self / Post Independent



If you think you’re missing out on all the St. Patrick’s Day Fun today, you’re in luck.

Irish-American musician Jimmy Byrne of Carbondale will host a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration show at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 17.

The performance is slated to include a bevvy of time-honored Irish ballads, Irish sing-alongs, rollicking pub songs and a couple Irish-American originals.

The show will be made possible through Streamin’ Steve’s Guitars. Steve’s Guitars is based in Carbondale. The show, which can be viewed on grassrootstv.org, is slated for 7:30 p.m.

”My quest as a third generation Irish-American musician to ‘Keep the Tradition Alive’ is unique, and the fact that I’m (gratefully) ’stuck’ in Carbondale this St. Patrick’s Day — is a classic Pandemic irony,” Byrne stated in a recent news release. “Meanwhile, we’re offering something for people to do — safe at home!”

Carbondale musician Jimmy Byrne. Chelsea Self / Post Independent



Byrne has been a fixture in the valley as a piano and guitar teacher for nearly 20 years.

“And for many years, he has led the music for Two Rivers Unitarian Universalist (truu.org),” the release states. “Here in the Valley, he may not be known as an Irish tenor, but he’s been a part of Irish-American Entertainment in New Jersey since he was 4 years old.”

A little leprechaun adorns a shelf behind Jimmy Byrne as he rehearses at his home studio in Carbondale. Chelsea Self / Post Independent



He usually performs in New Jersey during St. Patrick’s Day week. But since everything’s shut down over there, he will be here in the Valley to perform.

“Jimmy offers a one-man-show where he sings, plays piano, guitar and other odds and ends. For the Streamin’ at Steve’s show, he will also be joined by Ted Frisbie (Mandolin, guitar and vocals) and Brett Nelson (bass and vocals), both of the ’Hell Roaring String Band,’” the release states. “About 10 years ago, the three performed together as ‘The Public House.’”