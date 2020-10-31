Carbondale man faces felony after allegedly attacking custodian at Aspen school
A Carbondale man who allegedly attacked a custodian Sunday at Aspen Elementary School was charged Friday with burglary and second-degree assault, according to court records.
Cesar Gonzalez, 24, underwent a mental health evaluation after he was arrested for the offenses. He later admitted to ingesting LSD while allegedly ranting unintelligibly about entering a “portal” and fighting someone “in this other dimension in a different world,” according to a warrantless affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court.
Both charges filed Friday by the District Attorney’s Office are felonies.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User