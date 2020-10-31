Carbondale man faces felony after allegedly attacking custodian at Aspen school

A Carbondale man who allegedly attacked a custodian Sunday at Aspen Elementary School was charged Friday with burglary and second-degree assault, according to court records.

Cesar Gonzalez, 24, underwent a mental health evaluation after he was arrested for the offenses. He later admitted to ingesting LSD while allegedly ranting unintelligibly about entering a “portal” and fighting someone “in this other dimension in a different world,” according to a warrantless affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court.

Both charges filed Friday by the District Attorney’s Office are felonies.