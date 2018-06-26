Carbondale man set for spring trial on child sex charges in Kansas City

A Carbondale man who allegedly traveled to Missouri in May to have sex with a 7-year-old girl is set for trial next spring in federal court.

Ryan Mausner, 42, appeared Tuesday morning in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Hays in Kansas City in a nine-minute procedural hearing. Hays granted a motion filed by Mausner's lawyer to continue his trial from July 16 to March 25, 2019, according to online court records.

Mausner, a former Aspen-area event coordinator, allegedly flew from Denver to Kansas City on May 25 to have sex with the 7-year-old daughter of a woman he met in an online chat room in January, according to court documents. The woman, however, was an FBI agent with the Child Exploitation Taskforce and her daughter did not exist.

The agent and Mausner had sexually explicit online and text conversations about her invented daughter throughout the winter and spring, which culminated in him buying a plane ticket in early May to fly out and have sex with the girl over Memorial Day weekend, records state. Mausner was arrested by FBI agents when he arrived in Kansas City.

Mausner pleaded not guilty June 4 during an initial appearance in court to one count of use of interstate facility to attempt to entice a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity and one count of statutory rape or attempt to commit statutory rape and statutory sodomy or attempt to commit statutory sodomy.

The next day, those charges were dismissed after a grand jury indicted him on one count of online enticement of a minor and one count of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual contact, according to federal court records. He faces 10 years to life in prison on the first count and up to 30 years in prison on the second count, records indicate.

At the hearing earlier this month, Hays granted a prosecutor's request to keep Mausner in detention. The issue of his detention was not addressed at Tuesday's hearing, according to online records.

