Carbondale Middle School transitions seventh grade to distance learning
Nearly the entire seventh-grade class at Carbondale Middle School is quarantining out of concern over Covid-19 exposure, a news release from Roaring Fork School District states.
“A student or staff member at Carbondale Middle School tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend resulting in the quarantine of almost all of the 7th grade class because the entire grade and its teachers are considered a cohort,” the release states.
Parents and students were notified Sunday of the transition. Students are expected to return to the classroom on Nov. 30 following Thanksgiving break.
