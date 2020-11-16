Carbondale Middle School transitions seventh grade to distance learning

Nearly the entire seventh-grade class at Carbondale Middle School is quarantining out of concern over Covid-19 exposure, a news release from Roaring Fork School District states.

“A student or staff member at Carbondale Middle School tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend resulting in the quarantine of almost all of the 7th grade class because the entire grade and its teachers are considered a cohort,” the release states.

Parents and students were notified Sunday of the transition. Students are expected to return to the classroom on Nov. 30 following Thanksgiving break.