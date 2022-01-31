Carbondale offers unique way to leaf through pages of draft update to Comprehensive Plan

Actual hard copies of Carbondale’s vision for how it wants to grow in the future from a land-use perspective awaits readers at various locations around town through Feb. 25.

In an effort to give those who lack good computer or internet access — or who simply prefer the old-school approach — a chance to review the updated Carbondale Comprehensive Plan, “reading rooms” have been set up at different locations around town for people to take a peek at what civic leaders have in mind.

“This is to allow people who don’t have easy access to a computer to be able to read the plan and fill out the survey,” Carbondale Planning Director Janet Buck said.

The town worked with its public relations consultant, PR Studio, to set up the reading rooms at various locations around town, including coffee shops, art galleries, Town Hall, the Carbondale Recreation Center, the Ranch House at River Valley Ranch, the Carbondale Branch Library and the Roaring Fork High School library.

A list of reading room locations is posted on the newly renamed Chart Carbondale website [chartcarbondale.com], which also provides a Dropbox link to view the draft proposal online.

The survey can also be completed online there.

Previously, the Comp Plan website was under a carbondalekaleidoscope main web address.

“We had received a lot of feedback on how difficult kaleidoscope was to spell and use,” Buck said. “As a result, Chart Carbondale now has an easy-to-spell website address.”

The draft plan updates the town’s 2013 Comprehensive Plan, focusing on several key areas including the downtown commercial core, residential neighborhoods, housing and jobs, multi-modal transportation with a focus on pedestrian and bicycle access, historic preservation, social equity, age-friendly planning and tying future development to the town’s climate action goals.

Envisioned pedestrian and bike connections weave through the area to the north of the Rio Grande Trail in central Carbondale, referred to as Downtown North in the Draft Comprehensive Plan Update.

Draft Carbondale Comprehensive Plan Update screenshot

“The draft update reflects community input and feedback collected over the past six months through virtual and in-person meetings, focus groups, and surveys,” states a news release announcing the next steps in the process.

The updated plan was prepared by Cushing Terrell consultants, who worked with a local steering committee and the Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Commission, involving multiple surveys and both in-person and virtual public input sessions.

A summary statement included in the 176-page document reads, “The town of Carbondale is a creative and connected community that actively celebrates its small-town character, diversity and shared identity. The people of Carbondale reflect the values of the past with an eye toward welcoming future generations in an inclusive, respectful and equitable manner.”

The plan is available for viewing and the survey is open through Feb. 25. Spanish translations of both the Draft Comprehensive Plan Update and survey are expected to be available this week, Buck said.

The P&Z Commission also continued its review of the proposed update at its Jan. 27 meeting, and plans to continue the conversation on Feb. 10 and 24.

Comments can be made via email in advance of those meetings to jbuck@carbondaleco.net , and the meetings are webcast live on the town’s YouTube channel.

Copies of the survey are available at each reading room location, along with a QR code and instructions on downloading the Draft Update and taking the survey. Comments will also be collected online at chartcarbondale.com.

Reading Room Locations • Town Hall, 511 Colorado Ave. • Carbondale Library, 320 Sopris Ave. • Third Street Center, 520 S. Third St. • Launch Pad, 76 S. Fourth St. • Craft Coffeehouse, 689 Main St. • Carbondale Recreation Center, 567 Colorado Ave. • River Valley Ranch, Ranch House, 444 River Valley Ranch Road • Bonfire Coffee, 433 Main St. Source: Town of Carbondale

Following the current review period, unless more work is needed to refine the plan, public hearings will be scheduled before P&Z to consider adoption of the Comprehensive Plan Update, Buck said.

P&Z would then make a recommendation to the Carbondale Board of Trustees for final public comment and adoption.

Senior Reporter/Managing Editor John Stroud can be reached at 970-384-9160 or jstroud@postindependent.com.