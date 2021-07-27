Carbondale police detain armed man at local hotel

Police were able to de-escalate an incident involving a man who was brandishing a gun at the Carbondale Days Inn Tuesday afternoon and place the suspect under arrest.

Carbondale police were called to the Days Inn at about 3:56 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a man who displayed a firearm to an employee, who then called 911, according to a Carbondale Police Department press release.

“Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol responded along with Carbondale officers,” according to the release. “Officers observed the gun and successfully used verbal de-escalation techniques.”

The male suspect complied with the request to drop the gun and was peacefully taken into custody. The man, whose identity was not released, was transported to Valley View Hospital for further evaluation.

Hombre armado en Days Inn

Los Policías de Carbondale fueron despachados a Days Inn porque había un hombre con un arma.

El martes 27 de julio del 2021, aproximadamente a las 3:56 p.m. los policías de Carbondale fueron despachados a Days Inn porque había un hombre con un arma esperando a los oficiales en el vestíbulo.

El hombre exhibió su arma de fuego a un empleado que luego llamó al 911. La Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Garfield y la Patrulla Estatal de Colorado respondieron junto con los policías de Carbondale.

Los policías observaron el arma y utilizaron con éxito técnicas de desescalada verbal. El hombre cumplió con la solicitud de soltar el arma. Fue detenido pacíficamente.

Fue transportado al Valley View Hospital para una evaluación adicional.

