Carbondale police issue warning after drug overdoses

Carbondale emergency officials responded to two suspected drug overdoses Thursday evening, included one that resulted in a death.

According to a Carbondale Police Department press release, police and Carbondale EMS were called to a local residence at about 5:30 pm Thursday where they found a 30-year-old male dead from an apparent overdose. The name of the victim was not immediately released.

Then, at about 7 p.m., police and EMS responded to a second overdose at a different location. The 24-year-old male victim in this case was transported to the hospital where he was treated and released.

An investigation revealed that both men may have ingested what was purported to be blue oxycodone pills with an "M" on them, according to police. “It is unclear if they were prescription or not,” the release advised.

“Carbondale Police wants to remind everyone to take your own prescriptions and avoid taking unknown pills,” the release said. “At this time, it is an active investigation and no further information is available.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at (970) 963-2662.