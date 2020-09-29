Carbondale police seek suspect in Monday assault incident at bus stop

Security camera image of the alleged suspect in a stabbing incident in Carbondale.



Carbondale police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating an unidentified male suspect in a reported gun threat and attempted stabbing at the town’s main bus station Monday evening.

Police responded at 7:08 p.m. Monday to a report of an assault at the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority Park and Ride on Highway 133, in which the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at and later attempted to stab the victim with a knife.

According to a Tuesday evening press release, the victim described the suspect as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches, wearing a dark jacket, dark pants, hat and a backpack.

The victim had a minor injury, according to the release.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.” Police Lt. Kirk Wilson said.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 970-963-2662.