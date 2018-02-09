Carbondale police warn of Snapchat hack

The Carbondale Police Department is warning the public that more than 200 Snapchat accounts in Western Colorado were hacked in the last week. According to a press release, accounts of at least four young women residing in this area were hacked.

The FBI is investigating this on a national level, the press release stated.

Snapchat is a mobile messaging app that allows users to send photos or text messages that only appear for up to 10 seconds.

Carbondale police and other local law enforcement agencies are working with those whose accounts were hacked.

“It is strongly recommended to change passwords, especially on Snapchat,” the press release stated. “The Carbondale Police Department wants to remind everyone that they should never give out password or login information.”

In addition, the press release stated that Roaring Fork High School will be reviewing social media safety with students next week.

"We are not recommending to stop using social media platforms, just to use them wisely and to never share your login information,” Carbondale Police Chief Gene Schilling said in the press release.

Carbondale Police Department asks if others have been impacted by the breach to please contact them at 970-963-2662.