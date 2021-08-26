Carbondale P&Z item related to River Valley Ranch withdrawn

A controversial proposal connected to the River Valley Ranch Golf Course that was to be heard by the Carbondale Planning and Zoning Commission Thursday night and had sparked significant neighborhood opposition has been withdrawn.

David Myler, attorney for golf course owners Crystal Outdoors, LLC, informed town planners Thursday that the proposal, which could eventually lead to a rezoning of the golf course driving range, will be reevaluated.

“Crystal Outdoors believes that the interests of the community will be better served if we hit the pause button, evaluate the feedback to date and hopefully engage with the town staff and RVR Master Association representatives in a more positive dialogue regarding the PUD amendment process,” Myler wrote.

P&Z was being asked to consider amending Carbondale’s development code related to future zoning changes within existing planned unit developments (PUDs). As written now, any zoning changes within a PUD, such as River Valley Ranch, would require 50% of the property owners within the PUD to sign onto the proposed change.

The RVR development, when it was approved in the mid-1990s, left the door open for future rezoning of what’s now the golf course driving range east of the clubhouse for additional housing units or possibly a hotel or other amenities.

“Crystal Outdoors believes that the (50%) requirement in question is unreasonable, impossible in most cases to achieve, and potentially unconstitutional,” Myler wrote in the initial request that was to be heard.

The proposal has sparked substantial opposition among the more than 400 home owners at RVR, as town planners received more than 100 emails and letters objecting to the request.