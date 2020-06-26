Carbondale restaurant prompted to close temporarily after worker tests positive for COVID-19

The sign in front of White House Pizza in Carbondale indicates the temporary closure and where to find updated information.

John Stroud/Post Independent

White House Pizza in Carbondale was prompted to shut down temporarily Friday after a worker there tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant announced in a Facebook post and on its website late Thursday night that it was voluntarily closing “to make sure we can serve you safely” once it’s able to reopen.

A timeline for reopening was not given.

“We are confident our strict adherence to CDC guidelines, masks, gloves, and sanitation practices, allowed our facility to remain safe for guests and teammates,” according to the post. “We thank you for your understanding and look forward to welcoming you back as soon as possible.”

It directs patrons to check the restaurant’s website for updates.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The restaurant closure comes as Garfield County Public Health has reported a significant spike in new onset coronavirus cases over the past week to 10 days.

Another nine new cases were added to the cumulative total overnight, bringing the number of new cases just since June 15 to 59. The county, as of Friday afternoon, was reporting 259 confirmed or presumed positive cases since the outbreak began in early March.

County Health officials have warned that the recent surge in new cases could jeopardize the county’s efforts to reopen businesses to full capacity aside from state public health restrictions.

Many of the recent newly confirmed cases date back to before June 15, but if Garfield County sees 60 new cases in any given two-week period, the variance could be rescinded by the state.

Public health officials could not immediately say Friday if any other businesses in Garfield County have had to close during the recent onset of new cases.

Earlier this month, restaurants in the Basalt and Aspen areas had to close temporarily due to confirmed cases involving workers in those establishments.

jstroud@postindependent.com