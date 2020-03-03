Carbondale selects police chief finalists

Carbondale has selected four finalists for the chief of police position opening up this summer, town manager Jay Harrington announced Tuesday.

Two of the finalists hail from Garfield County, and the public will get a chance to meet with them at a March 12 open house.

The candidates are:

Lee Damuth, current chief investigator for the District Attorney’s Office in Glenwood Springs.

Kirk Wilson, a 17-year-veteran of the Rifle Police department, as well as current member of the Garfield Re-2 school board.

Sean Dugan, chief for Red Rocks Community College in Lakewood.

David Shaffer, deputy police chief in Champaign, Illinois.

Harrington said he was pleased with the quality and depth of the applicants.

The new chief will replace Gene Schilling, who is retiring in September, but the town hopes to bring the new chief on in late May to shadow the retiring chief during the busy summer festival season in Carbondale.

Schilling has been with the police department since 1983 and became chief of police in 1997.

With Carbondale Police Department’s second in command, Chris Wurtsmith, also retiring, the new chief will have the opportunity to choose his own lieutenant.

The meet and greet with the candidates will take place Thursday, March 12, at the Launchpad on 4th Street from 6 to 7:30 p.m.