Carbondale surveys area about interest in affordable housing

The town of Carbondale has launched an affordable housing survey that will inform its next steps in developing residences for creative people. The survey is available at carbondaleaffordablecreativespacesurvey.org, and it will remain open through Aug. 6.

In December, the town began a preliminary feasibility study in partnership with the Carbondale Creative District, Carbondale Arts and the Minnesota-based nonprofit Artspace.

Artspace consults on and develops living and working spaces for artists.

The study is complete and available on the town's website at carbondalegov.org. The arts market study will quantify demand for such spaces before the town decides whether it will move to the next step, determining a project location and size.

Carbondale residents and those who live within 50 miles of the town are the target for the survey.